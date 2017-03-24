Rock up to a sunny, offshore lineup, park it in the barrel, and let the worries of the world pass you by. If only it could be so simple — Raven Lundy, dream day in North Carolina this week for our March 24, 2017 Photo of the Day taken by Patrick Duggan.

