March 22, 2017 • Photo of The Day
After two weeks of heavy brown barrels and cold winter bombs, spring finally delivered a spring-like day in Central Florida yesterday, with turquoise ramps and aquamarine tubes gracing the Space Coast. Here’s Daniel Glenn taking flight, as captured by ESM Co-Founder/Publisher Tom Dugan for our March 22, 2017 Photo of the Day.
