March 21, 2017 • Photo of The Day
The warm weather is nice, but when it comes to waves, we don’t want to let you go, winter — so our March 21st, 2017 Photo of the Day taken by Drew Maloney gives us one last long look before we start thinking about boardshorts and sunburns and such.
-
Tags: drew maloney, new york, photo of the day, photos