March 21, 2017

March 21, 2017 • Photo of The Day

march 21, 2017

The warm weather is nice, but when it comes to waves, we don’t want to let you go, winter — so our March 21st, 2017 Photo of the Day taken by Drew Maloney gives us one last long look before we start thinking about boardshorts and sunburns and such.

Tags: , , ,

Read Our Current Issue


March 2017 | Volume 26 | Issue 199

About ESM

Since 1991, Eastern Surf Magazine has proven time and again to our readership that the ESM brand stands for the highest quality, in depth journalism, both in the written and photographic realms. From the time Volume #1, Issue #1 hit surf shops, ESM has been THE most trusted and widely read publication for East Coast coverage over any other tabloid or four-color glossy on the market.

ESM ON INSTAGRAM