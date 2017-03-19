March 19, 2017 • Photo of The Day
Slow down, you move too fast — you got to make the moment last. Joe O’Connor captures time immemorial for our March 19, 2017 Photo of the Day.
Tags: 2017, joe o'connor, march 19, new jersey, photo of the day, potd