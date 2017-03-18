March 18, 2017 • Photo of The Day
Sometimes you eat the bar — and sometimes the bar eats you, as demonstrated by this Photo of the Day taken in New Jersey by David Nilsen during the peak of swell from Winter Storm Stella.
Tags: 2017, david nilsen, march 18, new jersey, photo of the day, potd