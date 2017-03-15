March 15, 2017 • Photo of The Day
How to pick a single Photo of the Day when more than 500 are beyond good enough? Select the one that every surfer can daydream about, even if it’s well overhead, heavy as hell, and icy cold. More classic frames from Winter Storm Stella (like this one photographed by Michael Guccione) now live here (seriously, click here!)
