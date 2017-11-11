Logan Landry Draw’s First Blood At A Seldom Breaking, Maritimes Slab

“This is a wave I have been checking off an on for years since I was grom.

This particular day was during Hurricane Phillipe’s approach as we waited for hours praying that the swell would show up at this remote little corner out in the bush before sundown.

As the day’s light slowly faded we finally saw a few set’s appear so myself and a friend paddled out before dark for over 20 minutes to get the break.

It wasn’t a long session, and the wait was nerve wracking, but we scored a few truly incredible waves well worth every hour, gallon of gas and time spent over the years to catch it.”

– Logan Landry –

Logan Landry. Photo: Ryan Simalchik