Light, camera, action! A golden moment from the 2017 ESA Championships girls longboard final.

October 25, 2017 • Photo of The Day

ESA event filmer, Will Baker of Shoots Media, get’s the gold – golden light, golden hair, gold medal round of the women’s long board final ESA East Coast Championships during the Hurricane Jose swell. Photo: Mez

It was a day packed with memories both golden and some pretty damn intense, if not downright scary, at this years ESA Champs with Jose’s copious swell pounding on the sandbars of Jennette’s Pier while pounding more than a few competitors as well. Can you imagine rocking up to the comp area just after sunrise, donning your jersey for one of the first heats of the day and seeing…this? A dream come true or maybe a nightmare scenario to be met and hopefully conquered. Or perhaps a bit of both. – Mez –

