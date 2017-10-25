Light, camera, action! A golden moment from the 2017 ESA Championships girls longboard final.

It was a day packed with memories both golden and some pretty damn intense, if not downright scary, at this years ESA Champs with Jose’s copious swell pounding on the sandbars of Jennette’s Pier while pounding more than a few competitors as well. Can you imagine rocking up to the comp area just after sunrise, donning your jersey for one of the first heats of the day and seeing…this? A dream come true or maybe a nightmare scenario to be met and hopefully conquered. Or perhaps a bit of both. – Mez –