June 8, 2017 • Photo of The Day
“Head north, young man.” Rob Kelly heeds a modified version of that old advice yesterday for our June 8, 2017 Photo of the Day, taken by Wheels N Waves owner Vic Brazen.
Tags: new england, photo of the day, potd, rob kelly, vic brazen