June 7, 2017 • Photo of The Day
“The Gulf Coast lived up to its classic small window of opportunity this morning,” photographer Alex Dantin says of this June 7, 2017 Photo of the Day. “We had about a solid hour and a half of some really fun waves. The most shocking part was my homie Ian Greenwell trading off waves with only one other guy in lineup, along with Steve-O Clark getting some video clips. I’m still scratching my head about where everyone else was. Maybe because it’s an old spot that recently starting working again last month. Either way, we’re pumped.”
Tags: alex dantin, florida panhandle, gulf of mexico, ian greenwell, photo of the day, potd, steve-o clark