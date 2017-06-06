June 6, 2017

June 6, 2017

Asher Nolan and Ben Bourgeois have been traveling to Central America on strike missions for many, many summers. But this is the first time they’ve connected for a moment like this, with Ben in the tube and Asher behind the lens — perfect for our June 6, 2017 Photo of the Day.

