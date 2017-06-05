June 5, 2017

June 5, 2017 • Photo of The Day

june 5, 2017

Progress exists whether you are going backward or forward — the thing is to always remain in motion. James Contreras reworks Edgar Cayce’s famous words during a fun session captured last week in New Jersey by Tim Torchia for our June 5, 2017 Photo of the Day.

Tags: , , , ,

Read Our Current Issue


June 2017 | Volume 26 | Issue 201

About ESM

Since 1991, Eastern Surf Magazine has proven time and again to our readership that the ESM brand stands for the highest quality, in depth journalism, both in the written and photographic realms. From the time Volume #1, Issue #1 hit surf shops, ESM has been THE most trusted and widely read publication for East Coast coverage over any other tabloid or four-color glossy on the market.

ESM ON INSTAGRAM