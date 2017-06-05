June 5, 2017 • Photo of The Day
Progress exists whether you are going backward or forward — the thing is to always remain in motion. James Contreras reworks Edgar Cayce’s famous words during a fun session captured last week in New Jersey by Tim Torchia for our June 5, 2017 Photo of the Day.
Tags: james contreras, new jersey, photo of the day, potd, tim torchia