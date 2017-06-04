June 4, 2017

June 4, 2017 • Photo of The Day

Summer is in full swing for East Coasters like Ryan Kelly, who keeps the kitchen running smooth at his family’s restaurant on Long Beach Island. But there’s always time for a mid-day break when fun waves like this pop up, as they did last Friday for our June 4, 2017 Photo of the Day taken by Dan Przygocki.

