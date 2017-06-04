June 4, 2017 • Photo of The Day
Summer is in full swing for East Coasters like Ryan Kelly, who keeps the kitchen running smooth at his family’s restaurant on Long Beach Island. But there’s always time for a mid-day break when fun waves like this pop up, as they did last Friday for our June 4, 2017 Photo of the Day taken by Dan Przygocki.
More Photos
-
June 6, 2017
June 6, 2017
-
June 5, 2017
June 5, 2017
-
June 4, 2017
June 4, 2017
-
May 2017 Swell Gallery
June 3, 2017
-
June 3, 2017
June 3, 2017
-
June 2, 2017
June 2, 2017
-
June 1, 2017
June 1, 2017
-
May 31, 2017
May 31, 2017
-
May 30, 2017
May 30, 2017
-
May 29, 2017
May 29, 2017
-
May 28, 2017
May 28, 2017
-
May 27, 2017
May 27, 2017
Tags: dan przygocki, long beach island, new jersey, photo of the day, potd, Ryan Kelly