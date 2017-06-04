Summer is in full swing for East Coasters like Ryan Kelly, who keeps the kitchen running smooth at his family’s restaurant on Long Beach Island. But there’s always time for a mid-day break when fun waves like this pop up, as they did last Friday for our June 4, 2017 Photo of the Day taken by Dan Przygocki.

