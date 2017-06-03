June 3, 2017 • Photo of The Day
With small but fun surf on tap last week, photographer Paul Girello and surfer CJ Congrove teamed up to capture a fresh look at this classic New England pointbreak for our June 3, 2017 Photo of the Day.
More Photos
-
June 6, 2017
June 6, 2017
-
June 5, 2017
June 5, 2017
-
June 4, 2017
June 4, 2017
-
May 2017 Swell Gallery
June 3, 2017
-
June 3, 2017
June 3, 2017
-
June 2, 2017
June 2, 2017
-
June 1, 2017
June 1, 2017
-
May 31, 2017
May 31, 2017
-
May 30, 2017
May 30, 2017
-
May 29, 2017
May 29, 2017
-
May 28, 2017
May 28, 2017
-
May 27, 2017
May 27, 2017
Tags: cj congrove, new england, paul girello, photo of the day, potd