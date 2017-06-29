June 29, 2017

June 29, 2017 • Photo of The Day

It was only taken a week ago, but we’re happy to showcase last week’s Tropical Storm Cindy swell in the Florida Panhandle for #tbt, with local shredder Nick Alexander and a few hundred traveling surfers alike getting all they wanted for our June 29, 2017 Photo of the Day taken by Alex Dantin.

