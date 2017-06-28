As the late, great John Severson said 57 long years ago, “In this crowded world, the surfer can still seek and find the perfect day, the perfect wave, and be alone with the surf and his thoughts.” Sean Bernhardt demonstrated last weekend that that’s possible, even in summer, even on the crowded Jersey Shore, and even in 2017 for our June 28, 2017 Photo of the Day, taken by Reid Cashour.

