June 28th, 2017

June 28, 2017 • Photo of The Day

june 28, 2017

As the late, great John Severson said 57 long years ago, “In this crowded world, the surfer can still seek and find the perfect day, the perfect wave, and be alone with the surf and his thoughts.” Sean Bernhardt demonstrated last weekend that that’s possible, even in summer, even on the crowded Jersey Shore, and even in 2017 for our June 28, 2017 Photo of the Day, taken by Reid Cashour.

Tags: , , , , ,

Read Our Current Issue


June 2017 | Volume 26 | Issue 201

About ESM

Since 1991, Eastern Surf Magazine has proven time and again to our readership that the ESM brand stands for the highest quality, in depth journalism, both in the written and photographic realms. From the time Volume #1, Issue #1 hit surf shops, ESM has been THE most trusted and widely read publication for East Coast coverage over any other tabloid or four-color glossy on the market.

ESM ON INSTAGRAM