June 28, 2017 • Photo of The Day
As the late, great John Severson said 57 long years ago, “In this crowded world, the surfer can still seek and find the perfect day, the perfect wave, and be alone with the surf and his thoughts.” Sean Bernhardt demonstrated last weekend that that’s possible, even in summer, even on the crowded Jersey Shore, and even in 2017 for our June 28, 2017 Photo of the Day, taken by Reid Cashour.
More Photos
-
June 29, 2017
June 29, 2017
-
June 28th, 2017
June 28, 2017
-
June 27, 2017
June 28, 2017
-
Craft & Calling: Erik Schub
June 27, 2017
-
June 26, 2017
June 26, 2017
-
June 25, 2017
June 25, 2017
-
June 24, 2017
June 24, 2017
-
June 23, 2017
June 23, 2017
-
June 22, 2017
June 22, 2017
-
June 21, 2017
June 21, 2017
-
June 20, 2017
June 20, 2017
-
June 19, 2017
June 19, 2017
Tags: new jersey, photo of the day, potd, reid cashour, sean bernardt, summer