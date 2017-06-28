June 28, 2017 • Photo of The Day
Lines on lines on lines — the unexpected surprise that lucky East Coasters awoke to on the first weekend of summer thanks to Tropical Storm Cindy, as seen by Shawn Casey for our June 27, 2017 Photo of the Day.
