“Asher Hunt has been living in a van traveling Australia for the past two years,” says North Carolina photographer Callaway Ramsey. “He parked his rig in front of world-class log waves, but now that he’s back home, it took him no time to reclaim his title of most stylish dude on the beach. If Sterling King is the Outer Banks’ Dane Reynolds, then Asher is its Alex Knost.” And that’s perfect for our June 23, 2017 Photo of the Day.

Tags: asher hunt, callaway ramsey, north carolina, outer banks, photo of the day, potd