June 23, 2017

June 23, 2017 • Photo of The Day

june 23, 2017

“Asher Hunt has been living in a van traveling Australia for the past two years,” says North Carolina photographer Callaway Ramsey. “He parked his rig in front of world-class log waves, but now that he’s back home, it took him no time to reclaim his title of most stylish dude on the beach. If Sterling King is the Outer Banks’ Dane Reynolds, then Asher is its Alex Knost.” And that’s perfect for our June 23, 2017 Photo of the Day.

Tags: , , , , ,

Read Our Current Issue


June 2017 | Volume 26 | Issue 201

About ESM

Since 1991, Eastern Surf Magazine has proven time and again to our readership that the ESM brand stands for the highest quality, in depth journalism, both in the written and photographic realms. From the time Volume #1, Issue #1 hit surf shops, ESM has been THE most trusted and widely read publication for East Coast coverage over any other tabloid or four-color glossy on the market.

ESM ON INSTAGRAM