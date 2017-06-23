June 23, 2017 • Photo of The Day
“Asher Hunt has been living in a van traveling Australia for the past two years,” says North Carolina photographer Callaway Ramsey. “He parked his rig in front of world-class log waves, but now that he’s back home, it took him no time to reclaim his title of most stylish dude on the beach. If Sterling King is the Outer Banks’ Dane Reynolds, then Asher is its Alex Knost.” And that’s perfect for our June 23, 2017 Photo of the Day.
More Photos
-
June 23, 2017
June 23, 2017
-
June 22, 2017
June 22, 2017
-
June 21, 2017
June 21, 2017
-
June 20, 2017
June 20, 2017
-
June 19, 2017
June 19, 2017
-
June 18, 2017
June 18, 2017
-
Mickey McCarthy
June 18, 2017
-
June 17, 2017
June 17, 2017
-
June 16, 2017
June 16, 2017
-
June 15, 2017
June 15, 2017
-
June 14, 2017
June 14, 2017
-
June 13, 2017
June 14, 2017
Tags: asher hunt, callaway ramsey, north carolina, outer banks, photo of the day, potd