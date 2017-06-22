June 22, 2017 • Photo of The Day
Kelly Kingston took a break from her work heading Share The Stoke Foundation earlier this week to chase a little inspiration in the Florida Panhandle, where Tropical Storm Cindy produced two days of barrels and Jeff Biege captured this June 22, 2017 Photo of the Day.
