The 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season is off to a fast start with Tropical Storm Bret in the Eastern Caribbean and Potential Tropical Cyclone Three forecast to bring heavy rains to the Texas Gulf Coast. Cory Anderson and Will Vogt made the right call this morning, though, producing a little #liveaction from the Florida Panhandle as the Gulf of Mexico came to life for our June 20, 2017 Photo of the Day.

