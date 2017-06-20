June 20, 2017

June 20, 2017 • Photo of The Day

june 20, 2017

The 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season is off to a fast start with Tropical Storm Bret in the Eastern Caribbean and Potential Tropical Cyclone Three forecast to bring heavy rains to the Texas Gulf Coast. Cory Anderson and Will Vogt made the right call this morning, though, producing a little #liveaction from the Florida Panhandle as the Gulf of Mexico came to life for our June 20, 2017 Photo of the Day.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Read Our Current Issue


June 2017 | Volume 26 | Issue 201

About ESM

Since 1991, Eastern Surf Magazine has proven time and again to our readership that the ESM brand stands for the highest quality, in depth journalism, both in the written and photographic realms. From the time Volume #1, Issue #1 hit surf shops, ESM has been THE most trusted and widely read publication for East Coast coverage over any other tabloid or four-color glossy on the market.

ESM ON INSTAGRAM