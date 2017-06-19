June 19, 2017

June 19, 2017

For Father’s Day, Alex Brooks talked his dad Billy into hanging at the beach all day — and Alex repaid Pops’ kindness with a boost of his own for our June 19, 2017 Photo of the Day.

