Hundreds of East Coasters gathered in the Outer Banks this weekend to bid adieu to treasured photographer and fine Southern gentleman Mickey McCarthy, who loved nothing more than enjoying a dynamic Dare County day like this one — and inspiring younger photographers like Cory Godwin, who captured this moody view for our June 18, 2017 Photo of the Day.

Tags: 2017, cory godwin, june 18, north carolina, outer banks, photo of the day, potd