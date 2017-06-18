June 18, 2017 • Photo of The Day
Hundreds of East Coasters gathered in the Outer Banks this weekend to bid adieu to treasured photographer and fine Southern gentleman Mickey McCarthy, who loved nothing more than enjoying a dynamic Dare County day like this one — and inspiring younger photographers like Cory Godwin, who captured this moody view for our June 18, 2017 Photo of the Day.
Mickey McCarthy
