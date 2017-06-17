June 17, 2017 • Photo of The Day
“I was pretty stoked to capture this scene Saturday afternoon with my friend Eric Barr surfing,” says photographer Dan Przygocki. “Generally there’s not much to celebrate in New Jersey for International Surfing Day, with this weekend usually marking the start of surfing restrictions and paying for badges to get onto the beach. But the best case scenario presented itself on Saturday: cloudy weather and ‘big’ waves had the beaches red flagged, which meant no swimming!” And that’s perfect for our June 17, 2017 Photo of the Day.
More Photos
-
June 20, 2017
June 20, 2017
-
June 19, 2017
June 19, 2017
-
June 18, 2017
June 18, 2017
-
Mickey McCarthy
June 18, 2017
-
June 17, 2017
June 17, 2017
-
June 16, 2017
June 16, 2017
-
June 15, 2017
June 15, 2017
-
June 14, 2017
June 14, 2017
-
June 13, 2017
June 14, 2017
-
June 12, 2017
June 12, 2017
-
June 10, 2017
June 10, 2017
-
June 9, 2017
June 9, 2017
Tags: dan przygocki, eric barr, international surfing day, isd, new jersey, photo of the day, photos