June 17, 2017

June 17, 2017 • Photo of The Day

june 17, 2017

“I was pretty stoked to capture this scene Saturday afternoon with my friend Eric Barr surfing,” says photographer Dan Przygocki. “Generally there’s not much to celebrate in New Jersey for International Surfing Day, with this weekend usually marking the start of surfing restrictions and paying for badges to get onto the beach. But the best case scenario presented itself on Saturday: cloudy weather and ‘big’ waves had the beaches red flagged, which meant no swimming!” And that’s perfect for our June 17, 2017 Photo of the Day.

 

Tags: , , , , , ,

Read Our Current Issue


June 2017 | Volume 26 | Issue 201

About ESM

Since 1991, Eastern Surf Magazine has proven time and again to our readership that the ESM brand stands for the highest quality, in depth journalism, both in the written and photographic realms. From the time Volume #1, Issue #1 hit surf shops, ESM has been THE most trusted and widely read publication for East Coast coverage over any other tabloid or four-color glossy on the market.

ESM ON INSTAGRAM