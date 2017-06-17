“I was pretty stoked to capture this scene Saturday afternoon with my friend Eric Barr surfing,” says photographer Dan Przygocki. “Generally there’s not much to celebrate in New Jersey for International Surfing Day, with this weekend usually marking the start of surfing restrictions and paying for badges to get onto the beach. But the best case scenario presented itself on Saturday: cloudy weather and ‘big’ waves had the beaches red flagged, which meant no swimming!” And that’s perfect for our June 17, 2017 Photo of the Day.

