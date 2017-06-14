June 13, 2017

June 14, 2017 • Photo of The Day

The Surfing America USA Championships kicked off this week in rippable two- to three-foot surf at Oceanside Harbor, California, and adult shortboard divisions began on June 13th with the Right Coast bringing it. North Florida’s Haley Watson won her first national title in Women’s Shortboard with South Florida’s Salome Aberger finishing 2nd and Central Florida’s Alicya Simmons in 3rd. New York’s Jonathan Cahn finished 2nd in Men’s Shortboard, while Florida’s Kelly DeRivero ended up in 3rd in Senior Men and Virginia’s Tyler Volpe and Sean Rice finished 3rd and 4th respectively in Masters Shortboard. Congrats to the whole crew!

