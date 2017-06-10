June 10, 2017 • Photo of The Day
How’s that for an unexpected mid-June surprise? While the folks on the beach were mystified, photographer Jake Blankenship and his crew were beyond stoked to stumble on this in the Outer Banks during what is usually the most swell-deprived period of the year for our June 10, 2017 Photo of the Day.
