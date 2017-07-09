July 9, 2017

After being swept up in Chris Christie’s whirlwind beach visit, the Garden State media is now reportedly obsessed with the potential demise of Gravy Bay. Will local efforts to preserve this bay wave from the wrecking ball prove futile? Will online slacktavism rise up and save the day? Only time will tell — for now, Ben Graeff keeps on keepin’ on every time this novelty lineup lights up, as captured by Matt Ciancaglini for our July 9, 2017 Photo of the Day.

