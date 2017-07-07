July 7, 2017 • Photo of The Day
Have style, will travel — Virginia Beach native Laird Myers throws a vicious tail in Mexico for our July 7, 2017 Photo of the Day by Marcus Holman.
More Photos
-
July 7, 2017
July 7, 2017
-
July 6, 2017
July 6, 2017
-
July 5, 2017
July 5, 2017
-
July 4, 2017
July 4, 2017
-
Craft & Calling: Erik Schub
July 4, 2017
-
July 3, 2017
July 3, 2017
-
July 2, 2017
July 2, 2017
-
July 1, 2017
July 1, 2017
-
June 30, 2017
June 30, 2017
-
June 29, 2017
June 29, 2017
-
June 28th, 2017
June 28, 2017
-
June 27, 2017
June 28, 2017
Tags: laird myers, marcus holman, mexico, photo of the day, potd, virginia beach