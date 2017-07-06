July 6, 2017 • Photo of The Day
“The water temperature in New Hampshire this week is 55 degrees,” says photographer and filmmaker Ralph Fatello. “Most people are wearing boots — some are even in gloves. But ever since he was a year old, Kainalu Nichols has never been bothered by the cold. And he was born in Hawaii! Go figure.” And that’s perfect for our July 6, 2017 Photo of the Day.
Tags: kainalu nichols, longboard, new hampshire, photo of the day, potd, ralph fatello, summer