July 31, 2017 • Photo of The Day
As Lord Byron once said, “There is pleasure in the pathless woods, there is rapture in the lonely shore, there is society where none intrudes, by the deep sea, and music in its roar — I love not Man the less, but Nature more.” Which perfectly sums up our July 31, 2017 Photo of the Day taken by Shawn Casey.
Tags: new jersey, photo of the day, potd, shawn casey