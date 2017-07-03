July 3, 2017 • Photo of The Day
Trin Schloot and Rick Briggs get up close and personal for this through the looking glass view of Nicaragua, beautifully captured for our July 3, 2017 Photo of the Day.
Tags: july 3 2017, nicaragua, photo of the day, potd, rick briggs, trin schloot