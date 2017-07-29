July 29, 2017 • Photo of The Day
Is there any place better to spend the dog days of summer than digging in deep at one of Central America’s heaviest waves? North Florida native Marsh Gregory sure doesn’t think so, as photographed by Rick Briggs for our July 29, 2017 Photo of the Day.
More Photos
-
July 30, 2017
July 31, 2017
-
July 29, 2017
July 29, 2017
-
July 28, 2017
July 28, 2017
-
July 27, 2017
July 27, 2017
-
July 26, 2017
July 26, 2017
-
July 25, 2017
July 25, 2017
-
July 24, 2017
July 24, 2017
-
July 23, 2017
July 23, 2017
-
July 22, 2017
July 22, 2017
-
July 21, 2017
July 21, 2017
-
July 20, 2017
July 20, 2017
-
July 19, 2017
July 19, 2017
Tags: central america, marsh gregory, nicaragua, photo of the day, potd, rick briggs