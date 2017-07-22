July 22, 2017

July 22, 2017 • Photo of The Day

As author Bob Ottom said in the foreword to his biography on longboarding icon Phil Edwards, “Surfing is for kicks, not crowds. It is for the individual neat it can bring. It is an all-grabbing, watery psychiatry in this over-organized world. To find the champion, you should hook them up with electrodes at all their vital points, take a reading, and find out who is having the most fun.” Which definitely applies to this shot of Virginia Beach’s Mikey Melchiorre, taken by Dawn Gray Moraga for our July 22, 2017 Photo of the Day.

