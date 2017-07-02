July 2, 2017 • Photo of The Day
“The dog days of summer are here,” says North Carolina photographer Cal Ramsey, “but we are still finding waves to wiggle. Virginia Beach local Evan Micele drove down early one morning, calling me five times before 6:30 AM to tell me it looked like Malibu behind the shop and to get my ass out of bed. I was hoping for more swell this day, but watching Evan noseride and crossstep his way around the one- to two-foot glassy rights was something every surfer can appreciate.” And perfect for our July 2, 2017 Photo of the Day.
Tags: cal ramsey, evan micele, longboard, north carolina, photo of the day, potd, summer