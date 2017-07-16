July 16, 2017

July 16, 2017 • Photo of The Day

july 16, 2017

“Shawn Gulla of Sodium Surf is a local shaper dedicated to surfing a longboard no matter how big it gets,” says New Hampshire photographer Billy Leibundgut. “Shawn has been in the water every day this week until it gets dark out — he’s fortunate enough to live down the street so he can usually surf right in front of his house.” And that’s perfect for our July 16, 2017 Photo of the Day.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Read Our Current Issue


August 2017 | Volume 26 | Issue 202

About ESM

Since 1991, Eastern Surf Magazine has proven time and again to our readership that the ESM brand stands for the highest quality, in depth journalism, both in the written and photographic realms. From the time Volume #1, Issue #1 hit surf shops, ESM has been THE most trusted and widely read publication for East Coast coverage over any other tabloid or four-color glossy on the market.

ESM ON INSTAGRAM