July 16, 2017 • Photo of The Day
“Shawn Gulla of Sodium Surf is a local shaper dedicated to surfing a longboard no matter how big it gets,” says New Hampshire photographer Billy Leibundgut. “Shawn has been in the water every day this week until it gets dark out — he’s fortunate enough to live down the street so he can usually surf right in front of his house.” And that’s perfect for our July 16, 2017 Photo of the Day.
