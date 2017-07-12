July 12, 2017

July 12, 2017 • Photo of The Day

“It’s been two-foot for weeks, but we’ve been making the most of it however possible,” says New Jersey photographer Shawn Casey. “John Gilman’s a great kid who’s growing into a young man, and the past couple seasons he’s been putting in his tube time on the sponge. The thing is creased in half and beat too, but he still goes out and has as much fun as anybody at this nuts little sand build-up. The last two months have been a long stretch of not going left, but this bank has been amazing at times. That’s why I love this image — the smile on John’s face is priceless!” And that’s perfect for our July 12, 2017 Photo of the Day.

