July 10, 2017 • Photo of The Day
“Don’t tell me the moon is shining; show me the glint of light on broken glass.” Ron Walker shows instead of tells in New York yesterday morning, living up to Anton Chekhov’s wise advice for our July 10, 2017 Photo of the Day.
Tags: moon, new york, photo of the day, potd, ron walker