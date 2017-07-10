July 10, 2017

July 10, 2017 • Photo of The Day

july 10, 2017

“Don’t tell me the moon is shining; show me the glint of light on broken glass.” Ron Walker shows instead of tells in New York yesterday morning, living up to Anton Chekhov’s wise advice for our July 10, 2017 Photo of the Day.

Tags: , , , ,

Read Our Current Issue


June 2017 | Volume 26 | Issue 201

About ESM

Since 1991, Eastern Surf Magazine has proven time and again to our readership that the ESM brand stands for the highest quality, in depth journalism, both in the written and photographic realms. From the time Volume #1, Issue #1 hit surf shops, ESM has been THE most trusted and widely read publication for East Coast coverage over any other tabloid or four-color glossy on the market.

ESM ON INSTAGRAM