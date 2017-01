Lines upon lines upon lines — New Jersey turned on quite well earlier this week, delivering a damn fine first swell of 2017 that everyone and their brother was all over. But our Photo of the Day for January 6, 2017 goes to Mike Cassella, who sniffed out some symmetrical elegance on his way to work on Wednesday. Mild air temps, bright sunshine, offshore winds — in the middle of winter, it doesn’t get any better.

Tags: 2017, january 6, mike cassella, new jersey, photo of the day, potd