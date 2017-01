January 4, 2017

This New England slab is a fickle beast that very few surfers have lined up properly. And most of those epic sessions have come on picture-perfect hurricane swell days. But locals like Matt Milleman know that it’s not just a fall-only affair — and that even fewer coldwater warriors will consider trying to conquer it on a cold, gray January day like today. So here’s to Matt and other under-the-radar chargers like him — and to photographer/shop owner Vic Brazen, who’s kept us dialed in to his neck of the woods throughout 2016 and into 2017.

Tags: new england, photo of the day, slab