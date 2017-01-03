Florida’s Gulf Coast — the gift that keeps on giving this winter. “I just got back home from working a couple Stick Figure shows this past weekend out in Denver, CO for the New Year,” says photographer Alex Dantin, “and I could not be more stoked to be out of the snow and back on the beach! Apparently we have had some serious weather here in the Florida Panhandle the past few days, but the gnarly storm we had last night was the only one that had a cold front behind it. I was exhausted from my trip and had been home for less than 24 hours, and I knew that we were gonna get a little wave. The Salty Humans were blowing up my phone at 5:00 AM amping at what they could see before first light, and it was bigger than what the reports had called for. I leaped out of bed with so much stoke, coffee was not needed, loaded up all my gear, jumped on my bike, and headed to the spot at dawn. I was able to snag a couple shots before the wind shifted onshore around 11:00 AM.” Pretty darn good for our January 3, 2017 Photo of the Day.

Tags: florida panhandle, gulf coast, photo of the day