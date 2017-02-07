While every surfer on the East Coast waits around for the next winter storm to come a-spinnin’ across the Mid-Atlantic, we can fantasize about getting spit out of a mutant like this, photographed on January 24th in New Jersey by Jay Rutkowski but presented today as a little inspirational fodder for our February 7, 2017 Photo of the Day.

