February 6, 2017 • Photo of The Day
Forget the Super Bowl — if you really want to score, you just gotta get out there, as South Carolina native Brandon Todd did recently for our February 5, 2017 Super Bowl Sunday Photo of the Day.
Tags: 2017, brandon todd, costa rica, february 5, photo of the day, potd