February 6, 2017 • Photo of The Day

No matter who you are or where you live, Saturday mornings might just qualify as the most glorious moments on the planet. Here’s the kind of throwback that a guy named Joe (help us with a full ID if you can, Internet!) had on his mind as he roused himself for another weekend of good vibes on Saturday, February 4, 2017, with this Photo of the Day taken by John Gilman.

