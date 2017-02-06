February 6, 2017 • Photo of The Day
Barbados native Josh Burke rode Backdoor like it was Soup Bowl on Friday, winning his Round 2 heat at the 2017 Volcom Pipe Pro. When things got hairier over the weekend for Round 3, however, Josh faced tougher sledding, falling in Heat 6 to Koa Smith and Hank Gaskell in a heat that saw both 3rd-place finished Josh and 4th-place finisher Bino Lopes suffer interference calls. Still, Josh’s performance opened a few eyes — if he keeps producing in freesurfs around the North Shore like he did for this February 3, 2017 Photo of the Day taken by Vic Brazen, you’ll be seeing much more soon.
More Photos
-
February 5, 2017
February 6, 2017
-
February 4, 2017
February 6, 2017
-
February 3, 2017
February 6, 2017
-
#liveaction Sequence: Kelly Slater at Log Cabins
February 3, 2017
-
February 2nd, 2017
February 2, 2017
-
January 2017 Recap Gallery
February 2, 2017
-
February 1, 2017
February 1, 2017
-
January 31, 2017
January 31, 2017
-
Crossfire: Raven Lundy, Delmarva — Photos: Mike Incitti and Brady...
January 31, 2017
-
January 30, 2017
January 30, 2017
-
January 27, 2017
January 30, 2017
-
January 29, 2017
January 29, 2017
Tags: barbados, hawaii, josh burke, north shore, photo of the day, potd, vic brazen, volcom pipe pro