Barbados native Josh Burke rode Backdoor like it was Soup Bowl on Friday, winning his Round 2 heat at the 2017 Volcom Pipe Pro. When things got hairier over the weekend for Round 3, however, Josh faced tougher sledding, falling in Heat 6 to Koa Smith and Hank Gaskell in a heat that saw both 3rd-place finished Josh and 4th-place finisher Bino Lopes suffer interference calls. Still, Josh’s performance opened a few eyes — if he keeps producing in freesurfs around the North Shore like he did for this February 3, 2017 Photo of the Day taken by Vic Brazen, you’ll be seeing much more soon.

Tags: barbados, hawaii, josh burke, north shore, photo of the day, potd, vic brazen, volcom pipe pro