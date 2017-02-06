February 3, 2017

February 6, 2017 • Photo of The Day

Barbados native Josh Burke rode Backdoor like it was Soup Bowl on Friday, winning his Round 2 heat at the 2017 Volcom Pipe Pro. When things got hairier over the weekend for Round 3, however, Josh faced tougher sledding, falling in Heat 6 to Koa Smith and Hank Gaskell in a heat that saw both 3rd-place finished Josh and 4th-place finisher Bino Lopes suffer interference calls. Still, Josh’s performance opened a few eyes — if he keeps producing in freesurfs around the North Shore like he did for this February 3, 2017 Photo of the Day taken by Vic Brazen, you’ll be seeing much more soon.

