If only all Groundhog Days dawned with the kind of split-peak view photographer Sean Hoffman captured in New Jersey for our February 2, 2017 Photo of the Day — neither East Coast surfers like Basil Ellmers (on the right) nor the sponger on the left nor Punxsutawney Phil would ever want winter to end!

Tags: groundhog day, new jersey, photo of the day, potd, sean hoffman