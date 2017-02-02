February 2nd, 2017

February 2, 2017 • Photo of The Day

If only all Groundhog Days dawned with the kind of split-peak view photographer Sean Hoffman captured in New Jersey for our February 2, 2017 Photo of the Day — neither East Coast surfers like Basil Ellmers (on the right) nor the sponger on the left nor Punxsutawney Phil would ever want winter to end!

