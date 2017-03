Want to know what surfing will look like in 5 or 10 years? Just keep your eyes trained on kids like CJ Rogers, Riggan Bailey, David Broyles, Keegan Gorham, and Colby Harris as they make their moves. This Photo of the Day captured by North Florida photographer Adam King for February 28, 2017.

Tags: 2017, Adam King, CJ Rogers, Colby Harris, David Broyles, february 28, Fernandina, Keegan Gorham, photo of the day, potd, Riggan Bailey