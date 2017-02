If speed kills, there’s only thing that can combat it: burning some of that velocity with a well-timed and properly placed grab-rail down carve, as illustrated on Florida’s Gulf Coast by Sterling Spencer for our February 25, 2017 Photo of the Day, as seen by Alex Dantin.

