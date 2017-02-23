February 23, 2017

February 23, 2017 • Photo of The Day

Who says the Sunshine State can’t get serious from time to time? Photographer JJ Tondo found a heavy gem hidden in the rough (with nobody on it either!) this morning for our February 23, 2017 Photo of the Day.

