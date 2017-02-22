february 21, 2017

February 22, 2017 • Photo of The Day
No matter how many hotshots from the US mainland, California, or even Australia turn up in Puerto Rico when big, clean north swells march in, nobody surfs the island’s most treasured waves as well as locals like Alejo Marin. And that’s a Photo of the Day (captured by Darren Muschett) that we can get behind.
