February 20, 2017 • Photo of The Day
From daily video clips to multiple water angles to marathon sessions in the rain and wind, you won’t find many surfers as hard-working as Pedro Fernandez. And when it comes to Dominican Republic action, he’s still head and shoulders above nearly everyone on the island, as evidenced by this February 20, 2017 Photo of the Day taken by Daniel Stockdale.
