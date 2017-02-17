Talk about a perfect Photo of the Day for February 17, 2017 — one of the East Coast’s best surfers (Balaram Stack) captured from a view rarely seen at this otherwise popular (but still death-defyingly heavy) break by a photographer (Kenny Krowel) in search of fresh perspectives. “We had some solid surf here in Puerto Rico yesterday, as I’m sure your aware,” Krowel says. “Here’s one of Balaram Stack — I wanted to try out some different angles since the fisheye has been overused at this location.”

